Best Dance Club

The Loring may bill itself as a bar and restaurant, but that’s selling it short; it’s also a pretty mean nightclub. The floor pulses during the weekend’s steamy salsa nights, or you can grab a partner for Rogue Tango on Sundays. (It takes two!) And there’s just no more fitting dance night/venue pairing than when Dark Energy comes to the Dinkytown fixture. Ascending the stone staircase, surrounded by all the hottest goths in the Twin Cities as an industrial soundtrack thrums through the multi-tiered space, you’re going to feel like you’re in the club from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Or in the club scene from The Matrix? Point is: The Loring is a very, very cool club. (Even if you’re not.)



Readers’ Choice: First Avenue

