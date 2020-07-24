Best Clothing Store for Men

Traditionally, this title goes to high-end boutiques. This year, it’s time to celebrate the best stop for dudes looking to dress like adults without breaking their budgets. The Scarlet Bullseye features the best price-to-quality ratio in town on basic T-shirts ($6, go with V-necks) and a great range of basic-casual offerings for frugal cube rats. Stay away from the footwear department (most of their shoes will fall apart in a season), but do check out the activewear offerings for affordable base layer options. And if you need cut-off jorts for the summer—trust us: you do—just snag a $30 pair of jeans from the Goodfellow line and grab some scissors.

