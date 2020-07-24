Best Way to Score a Date

Cons are about bringing people of various fandoms together, be that through a shared love of anime, comic books, video games, or movie series. When you think about it, these types of events have a lot of potential for those looking for romance, too. Event organizers seem to get this, and will often host at least one singles’ meetup during their festival. At any given Con you might spot a speed-dating session for Trekkies, a meetup for nonbinary cosplayers looking for love, or a late-night room party intended to get shy people interacting. So the next time you’re at AniMinneapolis, GalaxyCon, CONvergence, Gaylaxicon, or Crypticon—like, say, in 2021?—be sure to check out the schedule for opportunities to flirt and keep the love going after the weekend.