Best Place to Buy Furniture

Southside Vintage, an “occasional” store open every other weekend, rightly describes itself as “stylish and affordable.” The shop owned by stylist and set decorator Susan Calvit reflects her incredible eye. Southside’s packed with treasures, from mid-century modern dining tables and dressers, to tiki furniture, to couches that look like they came straight from your grandma’s house in 1965. If you’re redecorating or furnishing on a budget and aren’t a fan of Ikea, aesthetically or otherwise, Southside Vintage is the spot for you.

