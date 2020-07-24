Best Gaming Shop

Who needs to listen to City Pages when you could just get the word straight from Nur-D? (With that name, assume he knows his stuff.) When City Pages met the budding local rap talent and our 2019 Picked to Click winner, Nur-D was shopping at Source, which he called his “natural habitat.” It’s been that for lots of other proud geeks for years. (Check our past readers’ choice winners lists.) This year, Source can’t let its fans hang out and game against each other, but is open for limited in-person shopping, curbside pickup if you call ahead, and through an online store offering same-day delivery (!) if your order’s in before 5 p.m.

Readers’ Choice: GameStop