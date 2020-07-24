Best Place to Buy Vinyl

This small but well-stocked Longfellow record shop first caught the attention of Twin Cities vinyl aficionados back when it opened as Solid State Vinyl in 2016. Nothing much changed once it rebranded as SolSta Records, thankfully, as Hannah and Phil Borreson continue to provide a well-curated selection of new and used records through the store and their ultra-convenient online shop. SolSta celebrates artists of all kinds, and regularly hosts photo and art exhibitions. They also (usually!) host intimate music performances as well, fostering a sense of community that goes well beyond just being a fantastic place to shop.

