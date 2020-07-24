Best Place to Buy Makeup

When you secure a storefront at the Mall of America, not far from Sephora, you know you’ve made it. Sigma Beauty is a local success story with its very own flagship at the MOA, and if you’ve ever tried their signature soft, versatile makeup brushes, you’re probably already a fan. Since its launch, this Minnesota-born company has become a favorite of top beauty YouTubers and passersby alike thanks to those cult classic brushes, innovative cleaning mats, and versatile products for creating all sorts of beauty looks.

