Best Place to Take a Tinder Date

Answering the same questions at coffee shops and bars get old. At the Science Museum, you can let loose without being too self-conscious. Everyone looks ridiculous doing the hands-on stuff—and that’s okay! It’s also a great place to find out how your date feels about science and children without directly asking them. If you get tired of exploring, sit down in the cafe for a bite to eat or just look out the windows and take in a beautiful view of the Mississippi. If things go well, catch a quick movie in the Omnitheater. If they don’t, you can wander off by yourself and explore, or duck into a corner to text a friend to save you.