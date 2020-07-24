How do you distinguish yourself as a shopping mall in a world where shopping malls are dying, and in a state literally known for the one very large shopping mall? To Rosedale’s credit, it keeps finding new ways—mostly by inviting in the weird, the new, and the exciting. That means setting up a catwalk for a fleet of glittering drag queens, moving in the infamous Haunted Basement, installing a massive, glittering moose sculpture studded with Christmas lights in time for the holidays, and hey, why not throw in a real live mermaid? (Its SeaQuest aquarium boasts about a half-dozen.) Rosedale is staying alive by pushing the boundaries of what a shopping mall can be, and who it can be for.