Best Outdoor Store

The world’s on fire and consumer culture is pouring on the gasoline. Make 2020 the year you relearn the ancient art of getting shit fixed instead of chucking it in the dumpster and ordering a next-day replacement from Amazon. Repair Lair is here to get your tents, waterproof equipment, jackets, sleeping bags, and backpacks back in working order. The staff—among them an M.A. in apparel product development and a former Antarctic ice core driller—are experts in the rugged needs of those who play hard in all of Minnesota’s seasons. They’ll be straight with you about how much a repair will cost and how long it’ll last. And when your gear finally, truly does fall apart, their gently used consignment stock has you covered.

