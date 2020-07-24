Best Boutique

Parc has had a few identities since its early days on Hennepin in Northeast, when it sold men’s and womenswear from lines like J. Brand and BB Dakota. After a few years, the shop transformed into a modern, minimal spot for cool girls, and opened a pop-up on 50th and France in Edina. These days, Parc calls the North Loop home, and brings in buzzy lines you can’t find anywhere else in the Twin Cities, including Paloma Wool, Amomento, and Donni. The racks are never overflowing, but rather thoughtfully curated and ready to bring a piece of Parc’s signature sophisticated ease to your wardrobe. Don’t miss their Friday Sip and Shop happy hour events.

