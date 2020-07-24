Best Place to be Drunk

The best seat at a St. Paul Saints game is no seat at all. Set your drunk ass down on the gentle hill overlooking the baseball diamond, put your overloaded hotdog or nachos next to you, and let the Saints do the rest. Even if Sober You doesn’t like baseball, Drunk You is going to love this, because Drunk You loves tiny helmets, cute li’l baby pigs in fun costumes, and a bunch of random people attempting a footrace while dressed as inflatable eyeballs. What’s the score? Drunk You doesn’t know, and Drunk You doesn’t care. Let the nonsense wash over you, people-watch, or simply lie back on the grass and take in the moths swarming the stadium lights overhead.