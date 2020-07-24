Best Tattoo Parlor

You’ve likely passed the eye-catching “Welcome to Northeast Minneapolis” mural at Lowry and Central Avenues before—perhaps on your way to drink a few at Fair State? Were you to turn down that stretch of Lowry, you’d see the robin’s-egg-blue building that houses Northeast Tattoo. They’re the shop that made that mural for the community, and the work coming out of here is every bit as visually grabbing: bold and colorful traditional Americana, black-and-gray pieces with impossibly intricate shading, small little keepsake pieces visible only to a select few. These artists are good at what they do, and they do it in a way that makes you feel comfortable and cared-for.

