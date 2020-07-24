Best Lingerie Store

Stay with us here. If you want an everyday bra that actually fits and doesn’t drive you insane, don’t waste your time with those direct-to-consumer sites but instead head to Nordstrom—Ridgedale or MOA, it doesn’t matter. There, you’ll find the experts you seek, the women who can size you up and get you in a bra that lifts, separates, supports, and all that good stuff. Is it awkward hanging out topless in a fitting room with one of these bra geniuses? Absolutely not. They’ve seen it all before. Let them guide you, and treat yourself to something fun from lines like Hanky Panky and Free People while you’re at it.



