Best Festival

This year we can be especially jealous of, as well as impressed by, the Minnesota-to-Mexico migration undertaken each fall by monarch butterflies. The multicultural festival celebrating the 2,300-mile journey of these magnificant mariposas won’t be taking place this September, but bilingual online events throughout the summer are featuring some of the artists, authors, chefs, and science experts we hope to see in person in 2021. When the fest does return to the lovely shores of Lake Nokomis, there will be music and dance performances, chances to create screenprints and other art, stilt walkers in giant butterfly wings, an adorable kids’ costume contest, and some of the best tacos, tamales, and elote in town.

