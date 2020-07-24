Best Place to do Yoga

A place this friggin’ cold oughta be lousy with hot yoga options. As it happens, it’s not. Trust the friendly folks at Modo to help you keep (or search for) your sanity during the long winter months. All body shapes and skill levels are welcome here. A chain that started in Canada, Modo is all about being sustainable and giving back to the community, and lives up to that mission through charity and volunteer work. Get started now with the free online classes they’re offering during quarantine.

Readers’ Choice: CorePower