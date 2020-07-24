Best Clothing Store for Women

When local women’s boutique Mille released an in-house collection of simple, flowy dresses, tops, and skirts in breathable, packable cottons, it was a risk—a risk that paid off. The store, which previously stocked bands like Rachel Antonoff, now carries mostly its own line, and shoppers are loving each seasonal drop. Even the famous fashion designing Rodarte sisters are fans! Mille’s designs are wearable, versatile, and ready for the beach, a vacation somewhere warm, or just a walk around Lake of the Isles, and the store itself is a welcoming jewel box with a Paris-meets-Los Angeles vibe.