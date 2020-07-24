Best Green Business

Mighty Axe Hops just north of St. Cloud boasts 80 acres of Minnesota-grown hops used in Minnesota-made beer. Most hops that supply Minnesota’s beer industry are trucked in from the Pacific Northwest, creating an amount of greenhouse gas emissions that, once you’re aware of it, distracts from the taste. Against quite incredible odds—a cruelly short growing season exacerbated by increasing precipitation due to climate change—Eric Sannerud and Ben Boo have revived the hop tradition of the Midwest, which grew a sizable portion of the world’s supply in pre-Prohibition times. Breweries that use Mighty Axe hops to create farm-to-table Minnesota beers include Wicked Wort, Fair State, Bauhaus, HeadFlyer, Beaver Island, and Dangerous Man.