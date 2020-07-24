Rare is the place where you can see both cities’ skylines side by side, but the pedestrian and bike path on the westbound side of the Mendota Bridge over the Minnesota River gives you that very vantage point. The downtowns of St. Paul and Minneapolis loom in the distance, looking like the twins they’re supposed to be, and the whole valley opens up around you. If you can block out the 70 mile-an-hour traffic a few feet away on Highway 62, it’s one of the most pleasant sights in town.

