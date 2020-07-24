Best Public Park

This park’s got basketball hoops, volleyball courts, a wading pool, a baseball diamond, and a playground, though there are likely nicer versions to be found elsewhere. The little tree-lined walking/running path is a peaceful (and shady!) route to get some steps in, and for some reason we can’t figure out, you’ve got decent odds of more or less having the park to yourself and whoever you bring. The real glint on this diamond in the rough is its adjacency to the Mississippi River, which lies just a few wooded steps away. Go in early spring for top-shelf bird-watching, especially of the dozens of great blue herons that have an island rookery smack dab in the middle of the river.

