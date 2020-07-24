Best Place to Ice Skate

Landscape architects know that a skating rink adds beauty to any urban setting, and this one in an already lovely wintertime surrounding makes Loring Park downright idyllic. From late November through early March, the refrigerated WinterSkate rink offers a big warming house with free skate rentals, and an events calendar including lessons, fitness skates, even a Drag Queen Skate Night. The park is especially pretty on evenings during the pre-Christmas bustle of Holidazzle, when colored lights are copiously strung (and you can enjoy a beer after your rink session just steps away!), but there’s also real charm to a lonely late-January afternoon, when it might be just a few flirty teens showing off, or a family whose members are all trying out the ice for the first time.

