Best Head Shop

“Wait!” you’re crying. “Lickety Split is an adult store! That’s... a different kind of ‘head’ shop altogether!’” And yes, you’d be right: Lickety Split is most well known for its array of sexy DVDs, condoms, bondage gear, and cute little vibrating things. But they’ve also got a pretty great selection of grinders, bongs, pipes, and cute little blazing things! Plus the prices are really good, too good for that convenient downtown Minneapolis address. More like Lickety Spliff, right folks? (Ope, we just learned that Lickety Split has closed. We now recommend fashioning your own pipe from an aluminum can.)



