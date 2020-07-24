Best Beach

The beach is a place to relax. Why mess with that vibe by lugging a heavy cooler around? At Nokomis you can kick back on the large sand beach or surrounding grassy expanse, take a dip when the mood strikes, and get your refreshment needs met at the Doug Flicker-led Sandcastle, which turns out offerings like a fried chicken salad and a kimchee rice bowl that are better than anything you’d pack in your picnic basket. Right now it’s takeout only, and customers are reminded to stay “6 feet (or 12 beers) apart.” Please remember the same on the sand and in the water.

Readers’ Choice: Lake Nokomis

