Best Day Trip

Some weekends, getting out of the Twin Cities, even if it’s just for a few hours, is like a breath of fresh air. Consider a little road trip to LaCrosse, a destination that’s as much fun to get to as it is to be in. Along your route, you’ll find plenty of stops to make, whether that’s taking sips at one of the many wineries in the area, scoring squeaky-fresh cheese curds from a ma-and-pop shop, or posing with the world’s largest six-pack of beer at the edge of town for the ’gram. Regardless of the season, there is plenty to do outdoors; try ice fishing, biking, or canoeing your way through the day. Big events throughout the year include music fests, holiday lights tours, and studio gallery crawls. A roundtrip should take you about five hours, total, meaning you can take a mini-vacay and resume life as usual in less than a day.