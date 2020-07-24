Best Strip Club

In years past, we’ve recognized this adult playground for serving liquor in the presence of fully nude women. (In Minneapolis, clubs have to choose either/or.) That’s still true! But this time we’re praising KOD for having a heart underneath all that skin. When coronavirus shut its doors, the club started a GoFundMe for its out-of-work performers, and customers came through with more than $21,000. It’s one thing to drunkenly throw money at the naked women dancing for you; it’s another to shell out for them specifically because they can’t. In a year like this, that kind of loyalty goes a long way.