Best Victimless Crime

Sure, cocaine is great, but have you ever tried stepping into a downtown Minneapolis street without even the slightest concern you might get pulverized by someone’s Chevy Silverado? Nothing beats the rush of taking back the streets, and now you can do it bloodlessly with the help of your nearest construction site. Sure, the red hand signal is up, but as long as those big orange barricades are blocking the intersection and the entirety of Hennepin Avenue is a sandbox, you can cross that street whenever you want. Moonwalk across, for all we care. Do a flip. Nobody’s coming.

