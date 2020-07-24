Best Place to Buy Jewelry

The social media platform you simply can’t stop scrolling (despite your best intentions) is the best place to buy unique jewelry from Twin Cities artists. While many vendors sell their wares at local retail stores, or hold pop-ups at gift markets and collective sales, the best way to see what your favorite designers are working on is to hit that follow button. You can find everything from polymer clay earrings that give back to local teachers (On the Shelf Jewelry; @ontheshelf_jewelry) to zodiac-inspired pieces (Las Ranas Jewelry; @lasransjewelry) to fun and cheeky pins to give your favorite jackets a little extra zing (Gigi’s Flair Emporium; @gigisflairemporium) via the ’gram, and new designs and lines are popping up every day.



Readers’ Choice: Patina

