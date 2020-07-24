Best Place to See and Be Seen

Expect the cycle of bars and restaurants opening, closing, and reopening to continue, so long as they’re trying to reopen. As far as we can tell, there’s no combination of social distancing, cleaning standards, and mask usage that’ll make sitting inside and breathing with other people a good idea for the time being. That said, if you don’t support your favorite restaurants now, they might not be there to return to once this passes. Order to-go, be polite and patient, and tip generously; no, they’re not refilling your water glass... they’re just risking their safety to keep you well-fed in a pandemic.

