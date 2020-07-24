Best Place to Take Your Most Boring Friend

Hunt & Gather is both a curated wonderland teeming with stuff no one “needs” and a hoarder’s paradise disguised by its very good taste. Boring people never see it coming. Take them there and they’re likely to leave with an entirely new sense of possibility—or they’ll never want to hang out again! Either way? Problem solved. It’s an added bonus that most of the shop’s aisles have been so encroached by treasures that standing side-by-side is an impossibility, so “hanging out” with anyone at Hunt & Gather actually entails wandering separate ways, only to rejoin later to compare hauls.