Best Strip Mall

These days, strip malls are more like lavish, manufactured town squares where well-heeled folks gather for basic brunch on Capitalism Corner. That’s what makes it easy to love an OG strip mall like the Hub, one of the oldest in the Twin Cities. Sure, it’s dated and the parking lot is the pits. But as every other store and space around town gets swiftly turned into a millennial gift box ready for Instagram, the Hub promises old-school magic: Walgreens, Game Stop, Michael’s, Golden Tobacco, Dollar Tree. Where else can you grab a vape pen, Mario Kart, and plenty of plastic leaves for your seasonal fall wreaths?