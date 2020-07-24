Best Salon/Spa

The Haus salon empire continues to expand, with locations in south Minneapolis, the North Loop, and Northeast. You can expect the same talented stylists and estheticians, art-inspired interiors, and welcoming, creative energy at all three, though each Haus spot has its own signature magic. Book a hair appointment at the plant-filled, airy Northeast spot and treat yourself to a fancy facial while you’re at it and you’ll understand. Haus’s stylists have honed their skills everywhere from New York Fashion Week to the North American Hairstyling Awards (basically the Oscars for hair), and they’re just as adept at a simple cut as they are with out-there fashion color.

