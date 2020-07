It’s hard to think of a more potentially hostile space then a crowded gamer’s paradise in the bro-y heart of Lyn-Lake. And that’s precisely why this weekly “queer takeover + safe space” is such a swell concept. Started in summer 2018, the rooftop at Gay Monday functions as the closest approximation to a lesbian bar we’ve got in Minneapolis. Why no one thought to create that kind of space before is beyond us. The vintage arcade games are just a bonus.