Best Bike Ride

Hop on the Gateway State Trail in St. Paul and you’ve got a relaxed morning of smooth trail, nearly flat elevation, and gorgeous scenery to look forward to. Like most of the good biking infrastructure in the area, the Gateway’s a converted railroad right-of-way, and it winds past 18 miles of pretty lakes, over wooden bridges and birch groves. Toward the end, split off onto Brown’s Creek State Trail and coast downhill into Stillwater, where you can recover your calories and hydration with a burger and beer. Just don’t stuff your belly too full; you’ll have to haul all that excess weight back up the river valley on your way home.