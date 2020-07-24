Best Way to Spend $5

Usually when Flirt makes this issue, it’s to recognize it as a classy, customer-friendly lingerie store. And it is that. But owner Jessica Gerard also donates her time and resources to Sarah’s... an Oasis for Women, a shelter for survivors of trauma who need a safe haven to get back on their feet. For $5, you can buy a pair of underwear from Flirt for a woman staying at Sarah’s, and the store will match your donation with a second pair. If you’ve got five bucks to spare, what better way to get rid of it than spending it on someone who doesn’t? Flirt also takes gently used bras for clients at Sarah’s, where Gerard volunteers monthly to do fittings and hand out donations.