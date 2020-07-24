Why is the metro’s least ragtag municipality home to a pirate-themed pool? Because our world is pure chaos, and in Edina, mayhem makes everyone giggle. At their public pool, kids and adults navigate a circuit from the Shipwreck Express zip line and Pirate Plunge water slides to the high dive and a standing wave built for boogie-boarding. Even the kiddie area is marked with a Jolly Roger and bells that randomly toll not-doom. Open to residents of wherever, the pool offers a “happy hour” where entrance drops by $2.50 after 5 p.m. With Bomb Pops for just a buck, all that’s missing for a solid summer evening of entertainment is a real, live cannon.