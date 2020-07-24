Best Place to Run

If this location ever wins again, something has gone horribly wrong. In this case, it’s because it already did. In any other year, the idea of running downtown means navigating pedestrians, cars, buses, bikes, the light rail, food truck lines, and construction... all while heaving in lung-fuls of exhaust. This year? The streets and sidewalks are empty, almost eerily so, and the air is clean, especially during early or late hours. Start at one end of downtown and run to another, enjoying the shade cast by the tallest, emptiest, (and among the most beautiful) buildings in the city. Look around. Take it in. And hope it’s never that runnable again.