Best Place to Walk at Night

Even before March, nighttime at this 24-hour supermarket already felt like one of the loneliest places in the world. In the COVID era, walking the aisles at 11:30 p.m., behind a mask and surrounded by an acre and a half of almost obscene abundance on the edge of the suburbs, takes on a cinematic strangeness. A late-night zip through the produce section on the way to the frozen foods, keeping a wide berth from whatever scant number of fellow shoppers might be out, is half zombie movie, half Cindy Sherman photograph.