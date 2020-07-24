Best Haircut

Have you been coveting a trendy, ’70s-inspired shag haircut? Cocoon is the place to go for a glam shag or whatever else you’re envisioning when it comes to your cut. This small, bright, and airy salon is home to a handful of super cool stylists who have years of experience and heaps of talent. Stylists are independent, which means they set their own schedules and get creative freedom to express themselves. Whether you’re making a major chop or just need to polish off split ends, a visit to Cocoon will leave you transformed into a beautiful butterfly.

