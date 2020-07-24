Best Mini Golf

How many retail complexes and gaudy excuses for mini-malls can fit within a stretch of France Avenue? Hidden behind businesses like Q. Cumbers and Chuck E. Cheese, past the parking structures, the Centennial Lakes Putting Course is an 18-hole tour de force. Void of the decorative quirks of mini-golf and the stuffiness of your traditional tee times, Centennial Lakes mashes up both worlds for a fun experience. Putting here feels like playing the mini-golf equivalent of a PGA tournament-styled course.