Best Hotel

A stately hotel with beautifully decorated rooms in a fabulous location doesn’t need a charming backstory. This one’s got one anyway: Celeste sprung up in the building formerly occupied as both a convent and a music conservatory, and takes its name from its original mother superior. Some rooms boast views out onto the Capitol, while the Xcel Center and Mississippi River are short walks away. Convince a friend to stay there for an excuse to check out Celeste’s classy little cocktail bar.

Readers’ Choice: The Hewing

