Best Toy Store

Although they seem fine with medieval weaponry and laser guns, LEGO’s corporate policy forbids publishing kits that feature real-life slug-throwers or wartime equipment. So what’s a fan of both locking-brick building toys and the military-industrial complex to do? Head to Brickmania! Founded in 1999 and headquartered in the Thorp Building in northeast Minneapolis, Brickmania sources secondhand bricks, repainting and repackaging them into kits that recreate everything from World War I triplanes to modern Blackhawk helicopters. Even if you’re not their target audience, a tour through the store to check out the enormous displays of snapped-together art and chat with their deeply knowledgeable staff is a fun way to pass the time.

