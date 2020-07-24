comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Toy Store

Brickmania

Although they seem fine with medieval weaponry and laser guns, LEGO’s corporate policy forbids publishing kits that feature real-life slug-throwers or wartime equipment. So what’s a fan of both locking-brick building toys and the military-industrial complex to do? Head to Brickmania! Founded in 1999 and headquartered in the Thorp Building in northeast Minneapolis, Brickmania sources secondhand bricks, repainting and repackaging them into kits that recreate everything from World War I triplanes to modern Blackhawk helicopters. Even if you’re not their target audience, a tour through the store to check out the enormous displays of snapped-together art and chat with their deeply knowledgeable staff is a fun way to pass the time.
 

More 2020 City Life awards

Best Casino Treasure Island

Best Boutique Parc

Best Place to Take Your Most Boring Friend Hunt & Gather

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests Any bike path in town

Best Place to Take a Tinder Date Science Museum of Minnesota

Best Place to Show Up Stoned A bad movie at Lagoon

Best Way to Score a Date Speed dating/singles’ meetups at any Con

Best Place to Buy a Gift Victory Vintage

Best Place to See and Be Seen In line for takeout

Best Place to Walk at Night Cub Foods

Best Place to Ice Skate Loring Park

Best Place to Buy Makeup Sigma Beauty

Best Place to Shoot Pool Al's Billiards

Best Clothing Store for Men Target

Best Place to be Drunk On the berm at a Saints game

Best Place to Buy Jewelry Instagram

Best Clothing Store for Women Mille

Best Way to Spend $5 Flirt Boutique/Sarah’s

Best Place to do Yoga Modo Yoga

Best Place to Make Out Third Precinct ruins

Best Place to Buy Vinyl SolSta Records

Best Place to Buy Furniture Southside Vintage

Best Strip Club King of Diamonds

Best Gay Bar Black Hart of Saint Paul

Best Head Shop Lickety Split

Best Day Trip Lacrosse, Wisconsin

Best Strip Mall Hub Shopping Center

Best Free Event/Activity Twin Cities Book Festival

Best New Building Minnehaha Academy

Best Mini Golf Centennial Lakes Park

Best Outdoor Store Repair Lair

Best Garden Center Tonkadale Greenhouse

Best Vintage Shop Arlee Park

Best Pet Store Twin Cities Reptiles

Best Green Business Mighty Axe Hops

Best Bowling Alley Elsie's

Best Dog Park Airport Dog Park

Best Dance Club The Loring

Best Lingerie Store Nordstrom

Best Victimless Crime Jaywalking past a construction zone

Best Tattoo Parlor Northeast Tattoo

Best Adult Store Venus Unveiled

Best Public Park Marshall Terrace Park

Best Gaming Shop Source Comics & Games

Best Salon/Spa Haus Salon

Best Thrift Store St. Vincent De Paul

Best LGBTQ Event Gay Monday at Up-Down

Best Bike Ride Gateway State Trail

Best Place to Run Downtown Minneapolis

Best Mechanic Good Carma

Best Beach Lake Nokomis Main Beach

Best Entrepreneur Alex West Steinman

Best Nonprofit Mizna

Best Hotel Celeste

Best Haircut Cocoon Salon

Best View Mendota Bridge

Best Mall Rosedale Center

Best Gym Phillips Community Center

Best Pool Edina Aquatic Center

Best Festival Monarch Festival