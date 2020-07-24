Best Gay Bar

There was a hint of suspicion when, in 2018, the Town House bar was bought and rebranded as watering hole for both LGBTQ folks and... soccer fans? Two years in, we’re happy to report the new look fits like a stylish drag queen’s wig—which, by the way, continues to be a regular attraction at Black Hart, even in COVID times. Starting in April, the bar had queens helping with its weekend takeout service. Customers dug the sight of dolled-up and masked drag performers walking their cheese curds out to the parking lot. An absurd scene—not unlike guys the sight of guys in jerseys yelling about the game parked right next to queer couples—and one St. Paul didn’t know it needed, but is happy to have.