Best Vintage Shop

Twin sisters Ashley and Jamie have great taste and a passion for vintage and secondhand items. Arlee Park started as an Etsy shop in 2016 and expanded to brick and mortar in 2017. The store is a haven for vintage lovers and secondhand newbies alike; you can start your vintage collection with a brass bird, a pair of cutoff Levi’s, or splurge on a pristine ’70s sofa, wool rug, or oil painting. Shopping secondhand is a great way to liven up your space (or closet) while making less of an impact on the environment, and Arlee Park is a great place to do it. (They also regularly pop up at the Minneapolis Vintage Market.)

Readers’ Choice: Rewind

