Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests

Minneapolis is one of the most bikeable cities in the nation. So when you have guests in town, show them why. No matter your visitors’ interests or skill set, there’s probably a bike adventure that’s right up their alley. Nature lover? Wheel around Lake Harriet with pit stops at the beach and lunch at Bread & Pickle (bonus points if you visit the nearby gardens). Do they love sports? Hit the North Cedar Lake trail and stop at La Doña Cervecería to watch a soccer game, or keep on truckin’ to Target Field. Coffee lovers might get a kick out of drinking brew directly on the Greenway at Freewheel Bike, while beer lovers can explore a few Northeast breweries with a little route planning. Go with a Nice Ride rental so you can abandon your ride and call a Lyft if jet lag kicks in.

Readers’ Choice: Minneapolis