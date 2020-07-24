Best Place to Shoot Pool

As the landscape continues to shift and evolve in the ’burbs, places to shoot pool can get noisier and rambunctious, especially when food and alcohol are involved. Enter Al’s Billiards, the quaint, alcohol-free, pay-by-the-hour pool hall on Lexington and Larpenteur in Roseville. Equal parts homely and relaxing, Al’s is a simple getaway where one can focus on the cue ball. Kids play free on Sunday (provided they’re with an adult), and Wednesday, “ladies day,” is free for women.

