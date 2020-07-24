Best Entrepreneur

With a degree in journalism and work experience in political communications and at the prestigious Fallon ad agency, Alex West Steinman could undoubtedly write this better than we could. Not that she’d have time to: The co-founder of the Coven workspace, which caters to women, non-binary, and trans professionals, is notoriously busy. Coven opened its North Loop space in 2018 and a second branch in St. Paul earlier this year, and already counts more than a 1,000 clients; for every five memberships sold, Coven gives away one for free to someone who can’t afford it. Don’t be surprised if future winners in this category got their start there.

