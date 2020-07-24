Best Dog Park

There are lots of things to love about Airport Dog Park, and it’s terribly basic name is just one of them. Another is that it’s not an official city-regulated park, and is instead owned by the Metropolitan Airport Commission. But just as there are no trash cans or permit requirements, there is ample space for you and your furry pal to truly be free. While there’s a more wooded area for sniffing and snuffling, the open field is a great spot for dogs to get their zips out beneath rumbling, sunlit flying machines in the sky.

