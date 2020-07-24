Best Place to Show Up Stoned

Getting high out of your mind and going to see Cats (2019) was a ton of fun; it became such a thing that even the Washington Post wrote about it. But while not every cinematic experience affords the wonder of watching Sir Ian McKellan licking milk from a saucer, you can apply this to literally any bad movie. How ’bout Sonic the Hedgehog, still vaguely nightmarish even though they fixed his creepy little teeth? Might not be so bad if you’re stoned! And there’s no better place to do it than the Lagoon, where the popcorn oozes with butter and the old-school cinema feels so cozy you (probably) won’t start to freak out.

