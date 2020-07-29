Best Mechanic

If you have an out-of-warranty Volkswagen, Audi, or Subaru, chances are you’ve at least heard of Good Carma. It’s not the cheapest place, nor do they have the most expansive hours. But the quality of the work is worth it, especially for major repairs. The staff is honest and upfront about costs, and/or whether something’s even worth fixing. They also do consultations to help you decide whether a used car purchase is a good deal. While you wait on routine maintenance, forget drinking cold sludge in a dull waiting area; head across the street to Carma Cafe, their coffee shop, for a proper cup (or tea or a smoothie!) and a bite to eat.