Best Public Art

Zaníyan Yuthókca: Brave Change

There’s a marvelous thing that happens if you visit Zaníyan Yuthókca as the sun begins to set. The lake’s water reflects the colors of the sunset, bouncing through the sculptural forms that make up the installation. There are metal railings, made to look like tall grass filled with birds and critters overlooking the water, that cast shadows stretching over the ground. The piece also features phrases in the Dakota language, and a circular gathering space marks the land that was traversed in the 1830s by the Dakota leader Mahpíya Wičháta (Cloudman) in the village of Heyáta Otúŋwe. Created by Angela Two-Stars, Mona Smith, and Sandy Spieler, the installation captures the beauty of Bde Maka Ska, and honors the ancestral homeland of the Dakota people. 

